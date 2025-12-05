In a joint statement, the leaders of Hampshire County Council, the Isle of Wight Council, Portsmouth City Council and Southampton City Council confirmed that none of them requested the postponement.
They said all four had instead asked for further clarification on the implications of the Government’s move.
The statement said that while it is “regrettable” that the mayoral election will be pushed back, the priority remains progressing the region’s devolution deal.
It added: “This process promises greater local decision-making authority, increased investment, and stronger representation for our region.
“Given the size and significance of Hampshire and the Solent, it is essential that our regional perspective is represented at the national level.
“Until a mayor is elected, we suggest that once formed, the Leaders of the Combined County Authority act as the representatives on the Council of Nations and Regions, so that our economy and communities have the influence they deserve.”
Hampshire County Council leader Nick Adams-King said he had been “reassured” that the delay will not affect the creation of the new combined authority or the transfer of powers and funding from Westminster.
Cllr Adams-King said: “Devolution will still begin next year, bringing real benefits to Hampshire and the Solent.
