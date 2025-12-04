A shock decision by the government to postpone the first Hampshire and Solent mayoral elections until 2028 has triggered a wave of anger and frustration among candidates.
The plans to delay the votes from May 2026 affects four regions and allows more time for the reorganisation of local government in those areas.
Local government secretary Steve Reed said the government was “minded to push” the elections back by two years to ensure “strong unitary structures” are in place before new mayors take office.
Council elections which are scheduled for May 2026 will go ahead as planned.
But candidates from the five main parties have sharply criticised the move, calling it “an insult to democracy” and “absolutely ridiculous.”
Reform UK candidate Chris Parry delivered one of the strongest reactions, accusing Labour of undermining the democratic process.
He said: “Cancelling elections is what authoritarian regimes do, not established democracies.
“Labour are so terrified of Reform that they’ve denied 7.5 million people the vote across England.
“The decision means that we in Hampshire, the Solent and the Isle of Wight have lost out on investment and will not get the leadership our region desperately needs to challenge this failing Labour government for another two years.”
Liberal Democrat candidate Martin Tod said the delay was another sign of poor planning.
Mr Tod said: “What a mess. I just wish Labour could make a plan and stick to it.“It’s frustrating and a missed opportunity because some decisions that could have been made locally here in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight will now be made in London for the next two years.
He warned that district, unitary and county elections must not be delayed again. “I want to hear confirmation of that,” he said.
Mr Tod added that he still believes in the benefits of a mayoral system but will look for other ways to push for growth, investment, improved transport and more affordable housing in the meantime.
Conservative candidate Donna Jones, currently Hampshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, said the postponement “is a disgrace and an affront to democracy.”
She rejected the government’s explanation that the delay is linked to restructuring, calling it “an admission of incompetence,” but stressed that devolution remains essential for the region.
She added: “The devolution fast-track initiative will see the region gain power over transport, housing, education, healthcare and local economic development.”
Green Party candidate Anna Collar said she was “extremely disappointed” by the decision, warning that the region cannot afford to keep waiting for strategic leadership.
Mrs Collar said: “Hampshire and the Solent desperately need regional strategic leadership to lower energy bills, make transport work for everyone, and commit to regeneration for our communities and for nature.”
Standing apart from the criticism, Labour’s Lorna Fielker welcomed the extra time to prepare for major investment.
Mrs Fielker said: “I’m delighted that Hampshire, Solent and the Isle of Wight will receive our share of £200 million annually.
“This could help us build the much-needed homes our area urgently needs. I look forward to hitting the ground running in the 2028 mayoral contest and delivering the change that local residents need.”
Regarding the local elections scheduled for May 2026, the leader of Hampshire County Council, Cllr Nick Adams-King, said he had been “reassured” that the mayoral election delay will not affect the creation of the new combined authority or the transfer of powers and funding from Westminster.
Cllr Adams-King said: “Devolution will still begin next year, bringing real benefits to Hampshire and the Solent.
“Given the size and importance of Hampshire and the Solent, it is vital that our voice is heard nationally.”
