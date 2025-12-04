Fog is expected to develop across parts of the southeast of England on Thursday night before clearing on Friday morning.
Visibility could fall below 100 metres in places and additional rainfall possible. A few patches of ices could also form.
It is expected there could be slower journey times with delays to bus and train services possible and a potential for delays or cancellations to flights
The Met Office advises to give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions. To leave extra journey time, or amending plans if necessary.
Make sure you know how to switch on your fog lights, and check they are working before setting off on your journey.
Bus and train services, as well as flights may also be affected so check for updates from your travel company and follow their advice.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.