A supermarket in Haslemere is closed this evening after torrential rain caused flooding in the aisles.
A clean-up operation is currently underway at Tesco as the store was closed this afternoon after the frontage was inundated with water.
Security guards spent much of the afternoon turning vehicles away at the car park entrance with the store remaining closed for the evening at least.
An intense spell of rainfall this afternoon led to isolated flash flooding around town with at least two vehicles needing recovery.
A car got marooned in deep surface water under the railway bridge while another motorist needed a callout after getting stuck on Sturt Road.
The former is now reopen to traffic although caution is advised due to mud and debris on the road, with similar patches on the A287 Hindhead Road and on Lynchmere Road close to the Hammer Lane junction.
There was also deep surface water on Scotland Lane, Midhurst Road and on Camelsdale Road near Arnold’s Garage, also levels have dropped in the hours since.
There will be a full report in next week’s Haslemere Herald. In the meantime – stay safe and dry!
