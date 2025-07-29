The new free children’s book has been launched to help families talk about multiple sclerosis (MS). ‘What is MS to me?’ features Tingo, a friendly nerve cell who gently explains MS to young children, and comes with a limited-edition Tingo soft toy for comfort.
The book was developed with input from people living with MS, healthcare professionals, and illustrators, including Haslemere resident Ailsa, who was diagnosed with relapsing MS in 1999 and whose condition has since progressed. Ailsa worked closely with her 11-year-old daughter, Annabelle, to help shape the book’s message and tone.
“Children are impacted by MS and need support just as much as adults,” says Ailsa. “Being part of creating this book was an honour. It’s a gentle way to start conversations and help kids express themselves. I hope children can show it to their friends and normalise MS so that it isn’t something scary.
“Annabelle loved contributing and gained a deeper understanding of what I go through. She was so excited she even dressed as Tingo for World Book Day, the character’s first outing and hopefully not the last.”
The MS Society created the book to fill a gap in resources for families living with MS, especially those with children who want to understand the condition better. With around 150,000 people in the UK living with MS and 135 new diagnoses each week, many families face difficult conversations.
Gavin Atkins, Executive Director at the MS Society, said: “Most people diagnosed with MS are parents or planning families. This book helps make these tough conversations easier and less scary.”
Residents can order their free copy of ‘What is MS to me?’ and the Tingo toy at www.mssociety.org.uk/tingo
