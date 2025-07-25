A glass of champagne and a rich slice of history were on offer at Ramster Hall this week as The Arts Society Grayshott celebrated its 40th anniversary.
More than 80 members gathered on Monday, July 22 in the 17th-century Long Hall near Chiddingfold to mark the milestone, joined by special guests Charles Harris, Chair of the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Area Arts Society, and his wife Marilyn. They were welcomed by Society Chair Jackie Bearman and President Derek Linney.
Founded in 1985 by Sheila Sheath, who remains a member to this day, the Society was born when neighbouring Haslemere’s sister group had a long waiting list. Armed with a £50 grant from the national body (and some of her own funds), Sheath took the plunge and hosted a trial lecture. More than 80 people attended, and Grayshott’s arts community has never looked back.
Since then, the Society has grown to more than 170 members from across Grayshott, Hindhead, Headley, Liphook and surrounding villages. It offers monthly lectures by world-class speakers – some familiar from the Antiques Roadshow – as well as tours, social events, and cultural trips both in the UK and abroad. Recent topics have ranged from Stonehenge to pub signs, and from London Underground design to opera.
The group also champions young artists locally, supporting schools such as Grayshott Primary and Undershaw, and the Hindhead Music Centre.
Originally called the Grayshott Decorative and Fine Arts Society, the group adopted its current name in 2018, reflecting the national rebranding and a broader focus on the arts.
The next meeting takes place on Thursday, October 2, when Annalie Talent will give a talk titled Great and Small: Writers and their Pets and Other Animals. Guests are welcome (£7 entry). For details, visit theartssocietygrayshott.org
