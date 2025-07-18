A chance for collectors, interior design enthusiasts, and art connoisseurs to acquire rare and distinctive pieces is taking place on July 31.
The sale at Ewbank’s begins at 9.30am with the Interiors and Modern Design Auction, featuring an eclectic mix of glassware, ceramics, furniture, and decorative arts, all carefully selected to reflect timeless craftsmanship and stylish living.
Later at 2pm, the spotlight shifts to the 20th Century, Modern British and Contemporary Art Auction, showcasing paintings, photography, and sculpture from established and emerging artists across the globe.
Among the standout highlights for the Interiors & Modern Design is a beautiful pair of ‘Reverie’ glass bookends by celebrated French designer Marie-Claude Lalique (1935–2004). Crafted circa 1980 and signed by the artist, these sculptural pieces feature kneeling nude figures and exemplify Lalique’s signature blend of ethereal form and fine crystal craftsmanship. Estimated at £600 to £1,000, they offer collectors a rare opportunity to own a piece from the renowned Lalique legacy.
Equally compelling is a richly detailed Arts and Crafts coppered brass charger by John Pearson (1859–1930), a founder of the Guild of Handicraft. Pearson later relocated to Newlyn, Cornwall, where his style was deeply influenced by the work of ceramicist William De Morgan. The 1890 charger carries an estimate of £200 to £400.
Fans of British ceramics will appreciate a substantial part dinner service by Clarice Cliff (1899–1972) in the Flora pattern, produced by Wilkinson England and Newport Pottery. Comprising over thirty-five pieces including tureens, platters, bowls and plates, this vibrant service is valued at £400 to £600. Cliff, known for her bold Art Deco style, remains one of the most sought-after names in 20th-century British design.
The afternoon auction of 20th Century, Modern British and Contemporary Art brings together an impressive array of artworks from internationally acclaimed artists.
Among the leading Lots is a powerful triptych titled The Song of the Wind by Bo Yun Li Yongcun. This large-scale oil on canvas, measuring over two metres across in total for the three prices comprising the triptych, reflects Bo Yun’s masterful ability to blend lyricism and abstraction. It is expected to go for £1,500 to £2,000.
Jazz and photography enthusiasts will appreciate Herman Leonard’s iconic 1948 image of Dizzy Gillespie, at the Royal Roost, New York. This signed and inscribed 1989 reprint is numbered 5/50 and captures a jazz legend in his prime. Leonard’s work has been featured in major museum collections and exhibitions worldwide. This evocative image is expected to fetch £500 to £800.
Viewing begins Monday, July 28 and runs daily from 9am to 5pm up to and including the day of the sales. Interested parties are encouraged to view in person to fully appreciate the quality and condition of the lots.
Ewbank’s Auctions is also accepting consignments for future sales. Contact 01483 223 101 or email [email protected] for more information.
