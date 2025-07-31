A remarkable collection of rare music posters and programmes from the golden age of rock and punk is set to go under the hammer at Ewbank’s Auctioneers this summer.
The auction, dedicated entirely to 1960s and 1970s music memorabilia, will take place on Wednesday, August 20, at midday, offering collectors and music lovers the chance to own authentic pieces of music history.
Among the standout lots is a rare Joy Division promo poster for a 1979 gig at Manchester’s Russell Club, the venue that would become known as The Factory after being taken over by legendary music impresario Tony Wilson, founder of Factory Records.
Designed by music journalist and cultural historian Jon Savage, the minimalist artwork is a visual embodiment of Factory Records’ aesthetic and Joy Division’s bleak legacy. The poster is expected to fetch between £400 and £600.
Punk fans will be thrilled by two iconic Sex Pistols posters featuring artwork by the band’s celebrated designer, Jamie Reid.
One, the infamous Young Flesh Required American Express parody poster, was withdrawn by Virgin Records, only increasing its rarity and appeal. It’s estimated at £800 to £1,200.
Another Reid classic, the promo poster for Holidays in the Sun, carries a £400 to £600 estimate and showcases the anarchic, anti-establishment spirit that defined the punk movement.
From the progressive rock scene comes a signed Pink Floyd concert poster promoting their 1977 In the Flesh tour stop at the Oakland Coliseum in California.
Designed by renowned poster artist Randy Tuten and signed by him, this vibrant piece celebrates two nights of legendary performances promoted by Bill Graham. It’s expected to bring in between £400 and £600.
Beatles enthusiasts will be particularly drawn to a rare ticket from the band’s performance at St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church Hall in Birkenhead on March 10, 1962.
At the time, the band were still an up-and-coming act, with their fame largely confined to the Liverpool circuit.
This ticket represents one of only two shows they played at the venue, offering a tangible link to their formative years just before their meteoric rise to global stardom. It is estimated at £1,000 to £1,500.
Also featured is a programme, ticket, and original envelope from Jimi Hendrix’s legendary 1967 concert at London’s Saville Theatre. Sharing the bill with Denny Laine, Procol Harum, and The Chiffons, this early performance captured Hendrix’s meteoric rise in the UK. The lot carries an estimate of £900 to £1,200.
This auction offers a thrilling chance to own a slice of music history, capturing the raw energy and creativity that defined a generation.
For those interested in browsing the full catalogue or placing a bid, visit: www.ewbankauctions.co.uk
Public viewing of the lots will take place at Ewbank’s auction house in Send, near Woking, from Monday, August 18, until the day of the sale.
Ewbank’s is also accepting consignments for future auctions and can be contacted on 01483 223101 or via email at [email protected].
