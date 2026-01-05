Violinist Elizabeth M and fellow string player Miroslava L joined forces to write Christmas Medley for the school’s string ensemble. From the first bar, their aim was clear: keep it Christmassy, but make it their own.
“We decided to take inspiration from Holst’s melody to In the Bleak Midwinter,” they explained, a carol that clearly still strikes a chord with audiences nationwide. Rather than simply arranging the tune, the pair composed an original introduction and accompaniment before branching out into new material. Along the way, they skilfully wove in Joy to the World and The First Noel, before bringing the piece home with a return to Holst’s famous theme.
Written for six parts — violin 1, violin 2, viola, cello 1, cello 2 and double bass — the medley gave the ensemble plenty to get their strings around.
Meanwhile, Rosie B and Annie G turned their attention to choral music, composing an original carol for the Chamber Choir, accompanied by organ. Inspired by their A level studies, the pair leaned into Baroque harmony and set themselves the challenge of writing in the style of Bach.
After briefly considering ’Twas the Night Before Christmas, they opted instead for Christina Rossetti’s Love Came Down at Christmas, a shorter text that fitted the brief — and rehearsal schedule — far better. Revisions over half term helped lighten the mood, with a change of time signature adding what Rosie described as a “happier and more Christmassy feel”.
All four students heard their work performed at the Christmas Carol Concert — a night that struck all the right notes and showcased the growing confidence and creativity within Bohunt’s Music Department.
