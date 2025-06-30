A camera used in a legendary sci-fi film, an autograph from a much-missed acting talent, and a selection of James Bond memorabilia were among the highlights at a local auction house in the first six months of 2025.
Ewbank’s Auctions House, based at Send, near Woking, has celebrated hugely year so far with a series of standout sales that captured the imagination of collectors and enthusiasts worldwide.
From iconic film props and rare autographs to legendary music memorabilia, the sales have demonstrated the enduring appeal of Ewbank’s specialist auctions.
Among the highlights was a signed colour photograph of Heath Ledger as the Joker from the Batman film The Dark Knight. The photo was signed in person by the Australian actor at the London premiere of I'm Not There in December 2007, just two months before his untimely passing.
Estimated at £400 to £600, this rare piece of film history soared to a premium-inclusive of £5,460 at Ewbank’s Entertainment & Memorabilia auction in February.
The same sale featured a significant piece of cinematic equipment: a 35mm Motion Picture Arriflex 35II A Camera, complete with three Cooke Speed Panchro lenses, original wooden camera box, film magazines, glass filters, and an opening night MGM film programme for 2001: A Space Odyssey. Previously owned by Bill Weston, who worked on Kubrick’s masterpiece, this remarkable set exceeded its £2,500 to £3,500 estimate, achieving £3,900.
In March, Ewbank’s single-owner auction of TV and movie props brought nostalgia and strong bidding. A standout was an original brown Grace Brothers dress worn by Mollie Sugden in the classic sitcom Are You Being Served? (1975–1982), which sold for an impressive £1,300 against an estimate of £150 to £250.
Music memorabilia continues to prove a rich field for collectors. The specialist vinyl auction in April featured an extraordinary collection of John Peel Sessions records, including sessions from Joy Division, New Order, The Smiths, and The Cure, among others. Valued at £800 to £1,200, the collection fetched a remarkable £4,680.
The Entertainment & Memorabilia sale in May provided another unforgettable moment with the offering of a never-before-publicly-played audio interview with guitar legend Jimi Hendrix and Rick Wright of Pink Floyd, recorded backstage during Hendrix’s second UK tour in 1967. Estimated at £1,000 to £2,000, this unique piece of rock history sold for £3,380.
Finally, Ewbank’s James Bond auction on May 29 saw a boxed Thunderball Special Agent Ricochet gun by Tada Japan, sell for £1,690, comfortably exceeding its £800 to £1,200 guide. Also featured was a rare first edition of Ian Fleming’s last James Bond book The Man with the Golden Gun, with dust jacket and green marbling endpapers, which sold for £1,430 against an estimate of £800 to £1,200.
Ewbank’s looks ahead to the second half of 2025 with more exciting sales planned, continuing to cement its reputation as a leading destination for entertainment and memorabilia collectors.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.