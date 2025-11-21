Interest is expected to be high, with several lots carrying notable provenance and others appealing to collectors looking for quality period pieces at accessible estimates. The variety on offer ensures broad appeal across specialist and general buyers alike, with plenty to tempt those building collections or seeking standout decorative pieces.
The auctions take place on Thursday, December 11, at 9.30am with silver, fine art, books and stamps, followed on Friday, December 12, at 9.30am with antiques, fine wines, militaria, Asian art, clocks and antique furniture. The series ends with cars, motorbikes and automobilia on Wednesday, December 17. Viewing runs from Saturday, December 6, with late viewing on Tuesday, December 9.
Thursday’s sale brings decorative and investment-grade pieces, including a George V four-piece tea service by S Blanckensee & Son Ltd, hallmarked Birmingham 1923 and estimated at £1,000 to £1,400. A Harrods Kings pattern part canteen from 1989, comprising more than 80 pieces, is guided at £2,000 to £3,000.
Cecil Kennedy’s White Flowers leads the fine art entries at £3,000 to £4,000, its provenance including the Flower Painting Exhibition, Bath 1953. A 1918 portrait by John St Helier Lander depicting Walter Trevenen Waldron of the Grenadier Guards is valued at £1,000 to £1,500.
Friday’s sale features the series highlight: a Charles I oak refectory table from the contents of Munstead Wood in Godalming, the former home of Gertrude Jekyll and the site of her early collaboration with Sir Edwin Lutyens. Measuring 77cm high and 280cm wide, the table carries an estimate of £800 to £1,200.
A James I oak coffer dated 1611, with nulled frieze and panels initialled “R H 16 11”, also carries a guide of £800 to £1,200. Further decorative pieces include Victorian walnut and inlaid jardinières (£600 to £900), a pair of 19th-century salt-glazed pottery models of the Warwick vase (£800 to £1,200), and Italian porcelain jardinières by Mangani (£500 to £800).
A 19th-century Swiss cylinder orchestra music box with marquetry inlay is estimated at £400 to £600, while a late Regency flame mahogany bracket clock by William Johnson of the Strand is guided at £500 to £800.
Wine buyers can look to a lot of nine bottles of Jean Paul et Stephane Magnien Charmes Chambertain 2008 Burgundy, expected to make £850 to £950.
The Winter Fine Auctions conclude on Wednesday, December 17, with Cars, Motorbikes & Automobilia.
Valuations run Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm with no appointment needed; jewellery valuations require booking with a gemmologist. Catalogues and live bidding are available at www.ewbanks.co.uk.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.