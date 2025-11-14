Jewellery, fine art and rare collectors’ items headline Ewbank’s Winter Fine Auctions next month, kicking off a four-day programme of specialist sales.
The four-day series opens on Wednesday, December 10 at 9.30am with the Jewellery, Watches & Coins auction. Among the leading lots is a vintage Graff diamond bangle, estimated at £4,000 to £6,000.
Stamped Graff on the reverse, the 18ct gold piece has a broad section pave set with round brilliant-cut diamonds, estimated to total 1.56 carats, with twisted gold detail and a concealed clasp with figure-of-eight safety catch. It is offered with its original branded suede pouch.
Another highlight is an antique old cut diamond ring in platinum, set with a single stone estimated at 2.57 carats and valued at £6,000 to £10,000. The diamond is an old mine cut, a hand-finished historic style intended to maximise fire under candlelight, giving the stone a romantic, cushion-like appearance sought after by collectors.
Historical interest is further represented by an Edwardian cat’s eye chrysoberyl and diamond ring, expected to sell for £2,000 to £3,000. The centre is an oval cabochon chrysoberyl noted for its chatoyancy – the ‘cat’s eye’ effect where a band of light appears across the surface.
A diamond and pearl brooch, estimated at £3,000 to £4,000, showcases further Edwardian craftsmanship. In 18ct gold and formed as a chrysanthemum, it uses layers of pear-form pearls to create the petals, with the centre and leaves set with diamonds totalling about 1.30 carats on a textured stem.
Also included is an antique Harlequin gem set bracelet with matching bar brooch, estimated at £1,400 to £2,400. The 18ct gold bracelet is set with three oval cut blue sapphires (the largest estimated at 3.23 carats), a red garnet, an orange-brown zircon, a citrine and paste-set stones, creating a colourful Georgian or early Victorian design.
Completing the main diamond section is a pair of floral earrings set with four old cut diamonds totalling an estimated 1.04 carats. Mounted in 18ct gold and platinum, they carry an estimate of £600 to £900.
Contemporary pieces include three pendants from Italian house Ponte Vecchio Gioielli. They feature animal-inspired designs in high-quality materials, among them a sapphire and diamond-set owl pendant (£400 to £600) and two versions of the Vega design octopus pendant set with rubies, amethysts and brilliant-cut diamonds (estimated between £200 and £700).
Ewbank’s Winter Fine Auctions open on Wednesday, December 10 with Jewellery, Watches & Coins, followed by Silver, Fine Art, Books & Stamps on Thursday, December 11. The week continues with Antiques, Fine Wine, Militaria, Asian Art, Clocks & Antique Furniture on Friday, December 12, leading into the Winter Cars, Motorbikes & Automobilia sale on Wednesday, December 17.
Viewing for all sales starts on Saturday, December 6, from 10am to 2pm, and continues on weekdays from 9.30am to 5pm, with late viewing on Tuesday, December 9, until 7pm.
Ewbank’s are also accepting consignments for their Autumn Fine Auctions. For details, call 01483 223101 or email [email protected].
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.