The single-owner collection, amassed over more than 60 years, will be sold in a dedicated two-day sale by auctioneers Ewbank’s on July 23 and 24.
The Autographs: 100 Years of the Stars of Hollywood, Stage, TV & Music sale features signed photographs from Hollywood legends, British and American television and stage actors, and global music icons.
Those featured read like a roll call of the world’s top studios and actors, ranging from early superstars like Rudolph Valentino, Charlie Chaplin, and Laurel & Hardy, to Marlene Dietrich, Clark Gable, Frank Sinatra, and Judy Garland, Clint Eastwood, and Harrison Ford.
The collection was the lifetime work of the late Eric Booth (1939-2025), who built on his own father’s early collecting efforts before it became an almost full-time occupation as he developed contacts in the film industry.
From the age of six, Eric and a friend would regularly attend the Ritz Cinema in Wigan. By the time he was ten years old, they had already gathered an impressive collection and were trading autographs of early Hollywood stars.
Arguably the most dedicated autograph hunter ever, Booth would write daily to actors, actresses, and their agents, sending letters and photographs requesting signatures with return envelopes. In many cases, the photos are accompanied by replies sent to Eric by the stars or their representatives. Most were obtained directly, with many dedicated to Eric or to him and his daughter.
He was tenacious in his approach and was known to make phone calls to follow up on his requests, typing letters every day on his typewriter – which is also included in this sale – and posting them to the stars.
So vast is the collection that Ewbank’s have had to create individual lots containing dozens of signed photos. Estimates range from just £30-50 for some lots up to £300-500 for others.
“Eric Booth followed his passion for more than 60 years. His approach was very successful,” said Senior Partner Andrew Ewbank.
“Rarely does a collection of autographs of this scale, comprising such important names, and with such strong provenance come to market. It is offered here complete, aside from a handful of Eric’s favourites retained by the family, who have consigned the collection.”
Highlights include a signed photo of Charlie Chaplin in The Great Dictator, Clint Eastwood as Dirty Harry, dedicated to Booth’s daughter Angela, Frank Sinatra signed and dated ’79, Fred Astaire during his MGM years, and Harrison Ford as Han Solo.
Other notable names are Rita Hayworth, Roger Moore as James Bond, John Wayne, Marion Davies, Jerry Lewis, Gloria Swanson, and Dean Martin.
The collection also includes autographs of political figures, including Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan.
Silent film icon Rudolph Valentino is represented with a 1925 autographed photo promoting Monsieur Beaucaire, likely collected by Eric Booth’s father.
