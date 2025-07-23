Fernhurst Primary School is feeling on top of the class after Ofsted judged it ‘Good’ in all areas and ‘Outstanding’ for personal development following a two-day inspection in June.
Inspectors praised the school’s ambitious curriculum, calm environment, and exceptional leadership, highlighting a strong focus on wellbeing, outdoor learning, and high academic expectations. Pupils were described as eager, well-behaved, and thriving in “calm and purposeful” classrooms.
Headteacher Jennifer Thornton said the recognition reflected the “dedication and commitment” of the entire school community.
The rural West Sussex school, part of the University of Chichester Academy Trust, also received praise for its early years provision and the collaborative ethos of the wider Trust. This year’s SATs results again exceeded national averages.
Comments
