Birdworld officially opened its brand-new Treetop Adventures outdoor play area this morning, marking the first major milestone in a multi-million-pound redevelopment of the much-loved attraction.
Families were among the first to explore the nature-inspired playground, which features bird nest towers, rope bridges, spiral clamber nets, suspended trampolines, and an interactive water play zone.
Designed for children of all abilities, the space encourages exploration and imaginative play in a woodland setting.
The opening marks a new chapter for Birdworld, based at Rowledge, near Farnham, as it aims to transform into a year-round destination rooted in nature, play, and discovery.
The project is built around the park’s new logo and theme ‘Naturally Playful’, with sustainability and accessibility at its core.
The launch on Monday, July 28 featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony, led by 10-year-old wildlife campaigner and Britain’s Got Talent finalist Aneeshwar Kunchala, who was also announced as Birdworld’s first Naturally Playful Ambassador.
East Hampshire District Council leader Graham Hill and local MP Damian Hinds also attended.
Later this year, Birdworld will unveil The Play Barn, a 17,000 square foot indoor play area, set to be the largest of its kind in the region.
