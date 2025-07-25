The Lionesses will take on Spain in the Euro Final on Sunday, July 27 at 5pm — but where in Farnham can you catch the action?
The Nelson Arms on Castle Street will be showing the game, as it has done throughout the tournament, across one of its three screens.
Harriet from the Nelson Arms said: “We aren’t a sports pub but when we do show the sports we get a lot busier.”
The pub is proudly backing the Lionesses and believes “England will hopefully win.”
Also on Castle Street, The Castle Pub is expecting a larger crowd than on a typical Sunday.
A spokesperson told The Herald they think the final will attract more customers, though the effect of the school holidays makes it difficult to predict just how busy they’ll be.
The Tellers Arms, also on Castle Street, will be showing the match.
A spokesperson said: “We believe that it will get busier but it won’t be like a Friday or Saturday night as people enjoy watching the games at home.”
The Borough Beer House is screening the game on a TV above the bar and is anticipating an increase in both customers and sales.
The team there has been backing the Lionesses throughout the tournament.
A spokesperson said: “It is nice to see more interest in women’s football especially with how popular the men’s game is.”
Over on Station Hill, The Mulberry is going a step further by “opening early,” said the manager, so everyone can come and enjoy the game to the fullest.
They are expecting around 100 extra people and are delighted with the growing interest in the Women’s Euros, especially afterEngland’s 2–1 win over Germany in the previous final.
The pub, which shows sports all day long, proudly says they “are a proper sports pub.”
Whether you're after a lively atmosphere or a more relaxed setting, Farnham’s pubs are ready to cheer the Lionesses on in style this Sunday.
