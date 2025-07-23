The death of heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne was a sad time for metal lovers across the world, but how has his life and death affected people in Farnham?
While Ozzy is not thought to have performed locally, his influence on the metal genre is still felt in the town.
Kenny Record, manager of 101 Collectors Records on West Street, said: “How many people can say they invented a genre of music? Ozzy was a down-to-earth guy who inspired so many people, but none of them could come close to being as good as him.
“He went out with a bang following his last performances, raising millions in the process.
“When these things happen, we hope people start to take up his music again and really appreciate what he did for metal music.”
Osbourne’s final performance was held at Villa Park in Birmingham on July 5, just a stone’s throw from where his band Black Sabbath was formed in 1968.
The show raised more than £100 million for charity, a testament to both his legacy and lasting impact.
As the frontman of Black Sabbath, Ozzy became known not only for his powerful vocals and stage presence but also for his outrageous antics, such as snorting ants, biting the head off a bat, and urinating on the Alamo national monument in Texas.
Kenny, who had seen Black Sabbath live several times, spoke fondly of his memories of the concerts and of Ozzy’s unpredictable, larger-than-life personality.
A spokesperson from Guitar Village, also on West Street, said Osbourne’s passing marks the end of an era:
“The death of Ozzy Osbourne is a terrible loss. He was an iconic singer and a pioneer in the field who attracted many great artists.
“His loss will be felt in the industry and may bring people to get more involved with music. Hopefully, his passing may reignite old interest or spark new interest in guitars and metal music.”
