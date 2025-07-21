A major housing development is set to move forward on the edge of Farnham after property firm Knight Frank completed the £55 million sale of a prime 8.3-acre site at Coxbridge Farm.
The greenfield plot, located just off the A31/A325 roundabout on the town’s western edge, has full planning permission for 70 new homes.
Cala Homes, which secured the consent, has sold the land to developer BRiCS, with construction expected to begin in early 2026.
The scheme will feature a mix of two, three, and four-bedroom homes for private sale.
Andrew North, director of BRiCS, said: “We are delighted to have acquired this exceptional development site in Farnham.
“Its prime location, combined with the planning certainty provided by the detailed consent, created an ideal platform for us to deliver high-quality residential accommodation in one of Surrey’s most sought-after markets.”
Cala Homes said the development will also provide wider community benefits, including green space, play areas, and improved walking and transport links.
Edward Vass, senior land manager at Cala, said: “We are pleased to have agreed the sale of part of the site at Coxbridge Farm to BRiCS.
“This carefully planned scheme will offer a balanced mix of new homes and bring broader benefits to the local community, including public open space, children’s play areas, and improved pedestrian and transport links. BRiCS’ commitment to delivering a high-quality product will complement our own, contributing to a cohesive and well-integrated development.”
Knight Frank, which brokered the deal, said strong buyer demand and Farnham’s transport links helped make the site highly attractive.
Tim Traynor, partner in regional development land at Knight Frank, said: “This transaction demonstrates the continued strong appetite for quality residential development sites in prime locations.
“There is continued institutional and developer confidence in the Home Counties residential market, particularly for sites with excellent transport links to London and other major regional centres.
“Farnham’s combination of historic charm and proximity to Aldershot, Farnborough and Guildford providing ample leisure amenities and schools, made this an extremely attractive proposition.
The detailed planning permission was a real selling point, as it provided reassurance for the incoming developer to progress with their proposals.”
The GU9 area remains a high-value market, with detached homes selling for an average of £903,014 over the past year.
Knight Frank noted that the local demographic is predominantly made up of affluent ‘Prestige Position’ households, earning an average of £117,805 annually. Recent investment of £200 million into local retail, leisure, and open spaces has further boosted the town’s appeal.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.