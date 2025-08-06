A solidarity rally for asylum seekers will take place later this week at an Aldershot hotel where fierce anti-immigration protests took place last year.
Farnham and Waverley residents have been invited to join the gathering at Potters International Hotel this Friday afternoon (August 8).
The Defend Refugees: Stop the Far Right rally has organised by several groups like Stand up to Racism Rushmoor, Refugees Welcome Rushmoor and Friends of the Earth.
It is being held in response to a planned protest against the housing of asylum seekers at the hotel off the A325 Farnborough Road.
Rally organisers have claimed the protest is part of a wider push against asylum seekers living in hotels coordinated by the far-right.
The spokesperson said: “We believe that places where vulnerable people live is a legitimate place to protest.
“Potters International hotel is home to many families of different nationalities.”
Faith groups and volunteers who have been supporting people in the hotel will take part in the rally, which will begin at 5pm at the Wellington statue with a procession following to the hotel.
