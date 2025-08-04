He’s used to being a table topper with Farnham Town FC – now Harry Cooksley might have another title on his hands as he’s reportedly the favourite to win Love Island.
The 30-year-old and his partner Shakira Khan have made an end of series surge and are now the odds-on favourites with many bookies to win the twelfth series of the hit ITV2 show.
The odds on the pair winning the ‘coveted’ title and the £50,000 prize are 10/11 but it’s not clear-cut with Antonia Laites and Cach Mercer close behind on 6/4.
It’s been a tumultuous few weeks for the mulleted midfielder as he went from being in an “exclusive” relationship with Helena to being back with previous love interest Shakira following an evening of video nasties.
If you fancy watching it, then it all begins at 9pm tonight (Monday, August 4) on ITV2 with the fourth, third and second-placed couples being announced before the winners.
