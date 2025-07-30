A stand-up comedian and radio star who has brought the feelgood factor to everywhere from Aldershot to the Hammersmith Apollo is coming to East Hampshire on his 2025 UK tour.
‘Everyman’ comedian Stephen K Amos is bringing his ‘Now We’re Talking’ tour to Bordon this autumn having filled up his joke book with new material.
The actor and TV regular will be the talk of the town on November 28 as he’s making a return to the intimate surroundings of the Phoenix Theatre & Arts Centre.
Stephen will be telling audiences what gives him the “ick” and what makes him “tick” in a new show that promises no filter or limits, just nitty gritty.
“The gloves are off and I’m packing a punchline,” said the What Does The K Stand For” star which was recently voted one of the top 30 radio shows of all time by iNewspaper.
“I’ll be free-styling musings and merrymaking to get your belly aching – after all, in jokes we trust, right?”
Stephen is no stranger to the Herald & Post area as he’s graced the stage at the Farnham Maltings, Aldershot Princes Hall, Spring Theatre Havant and Camberley Theatre over the last decade.
He’s charmed audiences both nationally and globally for many years with his honest material and excellent crowd interactions with his last Oxymoron attracting sell-out audiences in Australia, Europe and the US.
His recent work has included a popular stint in I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here Australia and an acting appearance as the conductor in Tim Burton’s follow-up to Beetlejuice.
Tickets are £22 plus booking fee with an over-16 viewing recommendation. For more details or to book call the box office on 01420 472664 or visit www.phoenixarts.co.uk
If you can’t wait until then, he’s at The Spring in Havant on September 18.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.