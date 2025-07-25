Tories created the CIL fiasco
I’m amazed by the fuss currently being made by Tory MP Jeremy Hunt and his team over the problems some Waverley residents have experienced with CIL payments.
There are indeed problems with the regulations, which were put in place back in 2018 by his own party, when Conservatives controlled Waverley.
At the time, Cllr Paul Follows (then the only Liberal Democrat on Waverley) pointed out the problems with the regulations as framed but was overruled.
I can understand that there is a need for review of the regulations and their implementation, but there is at present just such a review as also a cross-party working group dealing with the problem, both agreed at the council’s March meeting.
What I cannot understand is why it has taken nearly seven years for the Tories to begin to complain about a problem they were responsible for in the first place.
I also cannot understand why, after voting against a discretionary review at the March council meeting, they are now arguing for a second review to run in parallel with the existing one.
This is performative politics. It is not a serious attempt to put right a wrong.
Cllr Terry Weldon
Waverley Borough Council (Haslemere East ward)
We need CIL transparency
We want to express our disappointment that some members of the Farnham Residents Group at Waverley Borough Council (WBC) denied those impacted by Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) the opportunity for open and transparent government by refusing our request to commission an independent investigation into the practices of their planning department.
We start by asking: who do you represent? Those who elected you — and there are now at least four affected residents in Farnham — or the officers of WBC, whom we, the residents, elected you to hold to account?
We are very grateful for the support shown by Cllr Jerry Hyman, who continues to receive no response to the one question we are all asking. We are also grateful for the support of Cllrs George Hesse, David Beaman, and George Murray, who continue to speak out and hold officers and the executive to account. We also appreciate the wisdom and experience of Cllr John Ward, who we consider one of our most respected elder statesmen.
Some councillors implied that the planning department does not have the resources to support an independent investigation, given other pressures. However, an investigation would begin with affected residents, who can provide much of the relevant paperwork themselves. It need not place a burden on planning officers — unless the investigation raises serious questions. If that happens, openness and transparency are essential to provide answers and ensure accountability.
This is now a matter of credibility. What are the chances of anyone being repaid unless they can prove council error?
If there are no refunds, then the reputation of WBC will be called into question. Farnham Residents Group is responsible for maintaining the coalition that keeps the current administration in power, and some members have denied us a reasonable request for an independent investigation.
Those affected by CIL are fed up with being politicised, with receiving no recognition of the impact on our families, and with not being heard.
Unless the Farnham Residents Group uses its influence and takes a stand against this injustice, the reputation of WBC will continue to suffer.
Recent articles about CIL in The Sunday Times and Private Eye show that others are now listening. We are also calling on BBC Panorama to carry out the independent investigation you refused — and to expose the practices at WBC.
Waverley Victims of CIL (with no allegiance to any political party)
Names supplied
The cruel cost of dairy farming
A recent episode of the BBC’s Countryfile featured a family who practice ‘battery farming’ on their dairy cows.
The segment resulted in thousands of complaints from viewers disturbed by the practice of keeping cows indoors all year round – and rightly so.
Cows are gentle and curious individuals but ‘zero-grazing systems’ like these deprive them of all natural behaviours and desires – to explore, play, forage and socialise.
Worse still, the ‘battery farming’ of cows is thought to be increasing in Britain in a bid to cut production costs.
But indoor housing is just one of countless horrors. In fact, dairy cows are among the most exploited animals on farms today, from routine mutilations to the separation of mothers and babies.
Readers might be shocked to learn that the UK beef market and supply chain is being propped up by the meat of dairy cows. In 2023, more than half of cows killed in British slaughterhouses came from the dairy industry.
Animal suffering is always unacceptable but especially for a product we do not need and for which there are so many delicious and healthy alternatives.
I encourage readers to visit www.animalaid.org.uk for free information on dropping dairy from their diets.
Elizabeth Davenport
Senior Campaign Manager
Animal Aid
Huge thanks to In Bloom sponsors
Farnham in Bloom is a brilliant example of what makes our town special.
The support we receive from local businesses and individuals shows just how much people care about Farnham’s appearance and community spirit.
The project couldn’t happen without this generosity so, if you’re in town, do stop by and see the list of supporters. You will spot many familiar names.
Thanks to the dedicated sponsors of Farnham in Bloom, with the help of volunteers, Farnham Town Council has transformed the town centre, surrounding locations and nearby villages with vibrant floral displays and creative planting schemes.
As well as growing flowers, sponsorship has also helped to grow communities with the funding of a year-round programme of community events and activities for schools.
The 2025 Gold Sponsors include Cala Homes, Bush Hotel, Squire’s Garden Centre, Farnham Institute Charity. The Silver Sponsors include BBS Ltd, The Patio Black Spot Removal Company and Waitrose.
Cllr Mat Brown
Lead Member for Environment
Farnham Town Council
