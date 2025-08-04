The final whistle has been blown on Harry Cooksley’s time in the Love Island villa with the Farnham Town midfielder finishing with a runner’s up medal.
Harry and his partner Shakira Khan missed on the 2025 title and a £50,000 shared prize to Antonia Laites and Cach Mercer in tonight’s live final on ITV2.
He admitted before the announcement that his run to the final – he and Shakira even became the bookies’ favourite to win after a late surge in votes – had taken him by surprise given he was in the “bottom a lot to start with”.
Cooksley said: “I don’t think I’ve changed (since the start) but a different side of me has come out and it’s nice for the nation to back me. I’m massively surprised.”
Supportive clips from his mum, friends and a teammate at FTFC were also shown in the run-up to the final announcement.
