The grandchildren of much-loved Liphook character Michael Potter, known locally as ‘Mick the Brick’, have completed a self-organised half-marathon in his memory. They have raised an incredible £852 for the PSP Association, the only UK charity supporting those affected by Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP).
Siblings Tash (23) and Jake Cunningham (20) set off from their grandmother’s grave in Chiddingfold and ran to Liphook Working Men’s Club, one of their grandfather’s favourite haunts. They completed the run in an impressive 3 hours 15 minutes.
“The run was amazing apart from the blisters, but it was all for a good cause,” said Tash and Jake. “We knew our grandad was with us every step of the way and hope we made him proud. A special thank you to Tom, Del and Libby for running with us, and to all our family and friends who supported us during training and on the day. We can’t believe we finally did it and raised £852. As Grandad would always say, ‘It’s goodnight from me and goodnight from him.’ We all love and miss you so much, Grandad.”
Mick, who died earlier this year aged 86, was a well-known figure in the area. A former Army man and lifelong Liphook resident, he earned his nickname for his work as a local bricklayer and could often be seen driving around the village in his van, waving at familiar faces. Diagnosed with PSP earlier this year, Mick passed away peacefully after a brief stay in a Haslemere care home.
Jake, a first-time long-distance runner, said, “This challenge has been tough but knowing Grandad Mick was with me every step made it worthwhile. We want to raise awareness and funds so other families don’t face what we did.”
