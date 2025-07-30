A memorial service was held in Haslemere on Sunday to mark 170 years since the death of Inspector William Donaldson, the first Surrey Constabulary officer to be killed in the line of duty.
Deputy Commissioner Ellie Vesey-Thompson joined serving and retired officers, town councillors, and residents on Memorial Green to pay tribute. Inspector Donaldson’s great-great-grandchildren, Jane Matthews and Henry Pelham, were also in attendance.
Led by Cllr Jacquie Keen MBE, Deputy Mayor of Haslemere, the service is held annually on the last Sunday of July. Rev Justin Manley-Cooper and Rev David Wilbraham, Chair of the Police Remembrance Trust, also took part.
Donaldson, known as the ‘Hero of Haslemere,’ died on July 30, 1855, aged 47, after being attacked by a mob of railway labourers – known as navvies – in the town centre.
He and Constable James Freestone had been checking pubs for Sabbath compliance when a confrontation broke out with drunken workers. After arresting one man, a mob of around 30 gathered outside the lock-up, demanding his release. When Donaldson refused, he was struck with an iron bar and fatally beaten. Freestone was also injured, but survived thanks to local residents who came to his aid.
Deputy Commissioner Vesey-Thompson said: ““He is, rightly, remembered now as the ‘Haslemere Hero’ for his dedication to keeping the town safe, for which he made the ultimate sacrifice. We remember Donaldson alongside the 26 other Surrey officers who have died in the line of duty since, and I am incredibly grateful to the wonderful officers serving our county today, wearing their uniform with pride whilst keeping Surrey safe.”
At the service, Henry Pelham, 83, presented a cheque for £1,100 to the Police Remembrance Trust, raised from sales of his book on his Donaldson’s life and death.
“There isn’t a day that goes by that we don’t mention his name,” said Mr Pelham.
