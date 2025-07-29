“I pulled a dog poo bag out of a cow’s mouth” — and now Haslemere’s rarest landscape is under threat.
That’s the stark warning from the Lynchmere Cow Club, who says plastic bags filled with dog poo are being dumped across both the large and small Lynchmere Commons — putting cattle, wildlife, and fragile heathland habitats at serious risk.
Lynchmere Cow Club volunteer Jo Pepper recently had to wrestle a bag from the mouth of one of the club’s youngest Belted Galloway calves, and the problem has only gotten worse. Since then she has collected more than 16 bags in a single walk. The commons are a designated nature reserve and represent one of the world’s rarest habitats, lowland heathland. They are home to many endangered species of birds, reptiles, and insects. The cattle also play a vital role in maintaining this rare ecosystem.
“We keep Belted Galloway cattle on the commons, as the way they graze and trample the ground creates a diverse habitat which is extremely beneficial for a wide variety of plant and wildlife species,” said Edwin Brooks, founder and director of the Lynchmere Cow Club. “However, dog poo carries bacteria and parasites that can be seriously harmful to cattle and wildlife, and the plastic poo bags that are also being left on the commons could be very dangerous for the cows if they were to eat them.”
Despite signs at all entrances and increased community awareness, the issue has escalated. Last week, Jo and another volunteer collected piles of faeces near the main gate to the large common, while photos from her walk on the smaller common show bags tossed into the undergrowth and left on footpaths.
Chairman of the Lynchmere Society, Mike McCart, said: “We welcome public use of the commons and recognise they are a valuable resource for people’s wellbeing and enjoyment, but we want the commons to be used in a way that respects the rare habitat and helps to protect and conserve it.
“Dog poo also puts unwanted nutrients into the soil that feed and encourage the growth of the invasive species that the Lynchmere Society are trying to remove so that the beautiful heather can thrive.”
Jo contacted Chichester District Council about the possibility of dog waste bins being installed on site, but was told that the council no longer installs or maintains dog waste bins and expects owners to take it home and dispose of it in their own black bins. This policy has left local volunteers to clean up what’s left behind — sometimes daily.
Leaving dog waste on public land is not only harmful but also illegal under UK law, with fines imposed on those who fail to clean up after their pets. New signage has now gone up across the commons urging people to “bag it and bin it at home”, and the Cow Club hopes the community will respond and help protect both the rare habitat and the cows that live there.
