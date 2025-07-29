“We keep Belted Galloway cattle on the commons, as the way they graze and trample the ground creates a diverse habitat which is extremely beneficial for a wide variety of plant and wildlife species,” said Edwin Brooks, founder and director of the Lynchmere Cow Club. “However, dog poo carries bacteria and parasites that can be seriously harmful to cattle and wildlife, and the plastic poo bags that are also being left on the commons could be very dangerous for the cows if they were to eat them.”