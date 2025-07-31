The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community held its 59th annual convention, known as Jalsa Salana, just outside a Hampshire village last weekend.
The event took place from Friday, July 25 to Sunday, July 27, drawing at least 40,000 worshippers from across the world to the 208-acre site at Oakland Farm in East Worldham, near Alton.
The vast grounds were transformed into a bustling temporary village, featuring large marquees for gatherings, exhibitions, offices, dining areas, and even a bread factory.
Volunteers from across the UK, organised through local community branches, played key roles in keeping the event running smoothly. Their responsibilities ranged from cooking and dishwashing to bread making, car parking, and traffic control.
“Jalsa Salana UK is a spiritual gathering where hearts are drawn closer to God and faith is renewed but it is also a powerful expression of community service, inspired by the teachings of Islam,” he said.
“Thousands of volunteers, young and old, men and women alike, come together in a spirit of brotherhood and sisterhood to serve others with humility, love and discipline.
“This unique atmosphere of worship, sacrifice and unity leaves a lasting impression, inspiring many to return to their communities with a renewed passion to serve, uplift and embody the values of compassion and selflessness throughout the year.”
The final day of Jalsa Salana culminated in a deeply moving and spiritual ceremony: the pledge of allegiance.
In a powerful display of unity, more than 25,000 attendees in the main marquee formed a human chain, each person placing a hand on the shoulder of the next, ultimately connecting to the hands of the Caliph.
Many participants were moved to tears, as the ceremony serves as a time of reflection, seeking forgiveness from God, and setting intentions for the year ahead.
