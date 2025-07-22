Bordon’s festival of fun, thrills, and speed returned to the town at the weekend — and it didn’t disappoint.
Up to 15,000 fans lined the streets to watch home-made vehicles vie for glory in the Bordon Soapbox Derby 2025.
The event was a huge hit despite some drizzly weather, as cars shaped like ducks, dogs, and other creative characters flew down Chalet Hill at breakneck speeds.
For some racers, 2025 was a year for revenge after crashing out at the 2023 race.
For others, it was their first-ever try, making for a fun but terrifying ordeal as they navigated the soapbox over the twists and turns of the challenging course.
Oliver Wyatt, driver for the Woolmer Forest Timebank team, said: “I stepped in last minute for our designated driver Nicky Anderson and it was terrifying. I could not hear the crowd as I was so scared, but they probably could have heard me shouting and screaming as I went down.”
More than £7,300 of the £10,000 target has already been raised towards bringing the event back in future years.
The race is a not-for-profit organisation, and the event was free of charge, providing an enjoyable family weekend for thousands.
Compere and local businessman Stuart Morrison said: “The soapbox derby is a huge undertaking, and a tiny handful of volunteers works hard for two years to deliver a safe, fun, free family day out.”
He gave particular thanks to organisers Gary Newell, Barry Parker, and Lisa Collyer, as well as his co-compere Glenn Lynch.
“I don't know where they find the time to organise an event that attracts over 15,000 people into the town,” added Mr Morrison.
“Race day went off without any major issues, and all the racers made a huge effort to ensure the event was a spectacular success.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.