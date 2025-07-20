The Super Slugs were first to launch and laid down a blistering time of 28.53 seconds—setting a benchmark that proved tough to beat. A crowd favourite, the Helping Hounds soapbox, won hearts with its giant dog design and even drew four-legged fans for photo ops. Whitehill Town Council's entry, the Wacky Racers, brought civic pride and humour to the course, clocking in at a respectable 49.98 seconds.