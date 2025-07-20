Despite gloomy skies and a bit of drizzle, the Bordon Soapbox Derby brought high-octane excitement to Chalet Hill on Sunday as thousands of spectators lined the track to cheer on dozens of wacky racers.
Volunteers were out as early as 4am preparing the course, assembling jumps, ramps, and tight turns—plus this year’s special feature: a soapy car wash obstacle. Their hard work paid off, as the track offered thrills, spills, and unforgettable moments.
The roar of the crowd was matched by the soundtrack of Kane FM, which kept spirits high with music, entertainment, and live event coverage throughout the day.
In the pit lane, spectators got an up-close look at the creative soapboxes before they took to the hill. Themes ranged from Scooby Doo and Jurassic Park to bubble baths and beyond, ensuring the fun extended well beyond the finish line.
The Super Slugs were first to launch and laid down a blistering time of 28.53 seconds—setting a benchmark that proved tough to beat. A crowd favourite, the Helping Hounds soapbox, won hearts with its giant dog design and even drew four-legged fans for photo ops. Whitehill Town Council's entry, the Wacky Racers, brought civic pride and humour to the course, clocking in at a respectable 49.98 seconds.
It was a day of community, creativity, and good-natured competition—showing once again that not even the weather can dampen the Bordon spirit.
