In the top left corner is Kings Pond, painted by Ellen Ging. Top right is the old Alton brewery, by John Holden. Underneath the brewery is the Watercress Line, by Mike Downs. Middle left is the Swan Hotel, by Kate Davis. Below the Watercress Line is the Cairn, by Chris Davis. St Lawrence Church is bottom left, painted by Sue Robinson. In the middle is a lady reading Jane Austen's work, by Sally Cox. The edges were decorated with hops, by Margaret Crowe. Bottom right is Flood Meadows, by Annabel Young.