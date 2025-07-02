Victoria’s Promise was founded in memory of Victoria Van Der Westhuizen, who died of cancer just months after losing her father to the same disease.
The charity was established by Victoria’s family, including her mother Fiona Eastman, who now serves as CEO. Fiona has faced cancer herself at a young age and has had several close family members affected by the illness.
In January 2013, Victoria’s father passed away from cancer. This was not Victoria’s first experience with the disease—she had previously seen her mother fight cancer during her childhood and had also lost her grandmother to it shortly before. Then, in November of that same year, Victoria received her own cancer diagnosis.
Despite her diagnosis, Victoria expressed her determination to overcome the illness and vowed to use her experience to inspire and support others facing similar challenges. Tragically, she passed away in January 2014, but her family has continued her mission through the charity.
Cancer treatments can take a significant toll on young women’s physical appearance and mental health—something Victoria experienced firsthand, having worked as a model earlier in her life.
Ms Eastman said: “Women can be reluctant to approach a charity for help, as they don’t want to rely upon one.
“But we want to support young women through a troubling time—whether that means connecting them with others facing the same challenges or having a conversation with someone like me, who has dealt with all sides of cancer.”
