A farm shop between Petersfield and Rogate is the third best in the UK according to a meal kit firm.
Sky Park Farm claimed a podium finish after HelloFresh compared a range of factors from price range and social media following to Trip Advisor ratings.
The shop near West Harting was pipped to the top by Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat farm shop in Oxfordshire and Macknade Food Hall in Kent.
The Rother Valley business got a score of 67 out of 100 with the gold and silver medallists getting 81 and 79, respectively, in a comparison of 30 shops.
Compilers noted Sky Park, which is famed for its venison and onsite restaurant, has a 5/5 Facebook rating and 4.7 rating from Google.
