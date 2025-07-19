A farmer’s wife from East Hampshire has been literally singing the praises of Jeremy Clarkson’s new beer as she’s appeared in its launch advert.
Horndean woman and Rock choir member Gwen Woodruffe was one of 39 “singing farmers” who raised their voice for Hawkstone Lager at Clarkson’s pub in Oxfordshire.
Surrey pubs which stock the tipple include The Teller’s Arms, Holly Bush, Dog and Pheasant Brook, Cyder House Inn and Hankley Common Golf Club, while it’s also available at The Shed, Bordon, Hawkley Inn, and Yew Tree in Wield.
While the choir’s dulcet tones are stunning, the video can only be watched online as the adaptation of the Delibes classic Flower Duet – best remembered from the 1990s British Airways ‘Face’ advert – is a tad sweary.
Gwen has a prime place in the front row of ‘The Farmers’ Choir’ and stood directly in front of the Clarkson’s Farm and Top Gear star as he addresses viewers.
Mrs Woodruffe, who is heavily involved with Petersfield Young Farmers Club, had an inkling Jezza was up to something when she spotted a ‘singers required for project in Oxfordshire’ advert on Facebook early this year.
She said choristers were treated “like royalty” at the Farmer’s Dog shoot having beaten more than 500 applicants to make the cut.
She said: “I suspected it might be Clarkson – I thought it sounded like a laugh and sent off an audition tape.
“They came back not long later and said ‘you’re in’. On the day we had breakfast, practised with a proper choir master and then Jeremy and Kaleb arrived and joined in.
“It was amazing day and we had plenty of samples. I was given a pint to hold and if you look at the start and end of the advert, I’ve drunk half.
Mrs Woodruffe also believes Jeremy has a genuine passion for farmers and brewers as he invited landlords from across the UK who stock Hawkstone products to the press launch.
If you do want to watch the video, then look for ‘Hawkstone Farmers’ Choir Banned’ on YouTube.
