After an incredible response last year, a Farnham charity is bringing back its hugely popular motor show.
Last year’s show raised £50,000 to help fund Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice’s care for patients and families living with advanced or terminal illness.
So far, over 450 vehicles have been registered, ranging from veteran, vintage, and pre-war vehicles to motorcycles, tractors, and post-2000 supercars.
They’ll be on display alongside a must-see private collection featuring more than 60 pristine classic cars, spanning from 1903 to the present day, over 100 petrol pumps, and thousands of pieces of memorabilia — all belonging to venue owners Robert and Tanya Lewis.
Music, refreshments, and a variety of food vendors will add to the atmosphere, making it a fantastic day out for families and friends.
Fundraising manager Ruth Masters said: “We’re delighted to be invited back to this amazing venue for the motor show and would like to thank Robert and Tanya Lewis for once again hosting it.
“Last year there was such a welcoming feel to the event, it really was a wonderful family day out. This year promises to be just as fantastic, and we hope to see you there!”
Exhibitor registration fees are £15 for motorcycles and scooters, and £25 for cars and campervans.
Attendee tickets are priced at £20 for motorcycles and scooters, and £30 for other vehicles. These prices include entry to both the show and the private museum for the vehicle, driver, and passengers.
Exhibitors should arrive from 9am, with general attendees welcome from 11am. The event is expected to sell out, so be sure to purchase your attendee tickets in advance by visiting: www.pth.org.uk/motor-show
