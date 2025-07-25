Midhurst will swing to a new rhythm this November as the town prepares to host the inaugural Midhurst Jazz, Food & Blues Festival – a three-day celebration designed to bring live music, fine food and community spirit centre stage.
Taking place from November 14 to 16, the brand-new festival will transform Midhurst’s most characterful spaces into intimate jazz clubs and blues bars, with candlelit speakeasies and performances from award-winning artists from the UK, Europe and Argentina.
Festival Director, Adam Page, said: “This isn’t just about putting on a few concerts. It’s about the whole town creating an important cultural event, local and international at the same time. We’re reclaiming Midhurst’s cultural identity, showcasing international talent, yes — but also shining a light on our own local businesses, local musicians and artists, local food producers. It’s a festival that’s proudly rooted in Midhurst.”
Inspired by Midhurst’s ties to Argentina through Cowdray Park Polo Club, the festival will blend South American music and cuisine with British jazz and seasonal produce.
Attendees can enjoy immersive performances spread across iconic locations, creating a unique walking-tour atmosphere.
There will also be educational workshops, youth masterclasses and dedicated sessions for older residents, helping ensure the festival is inclusive and accessible to all parts of the community. Ten per cent of net proceeds will go towards a scholarship for a local music student, helping a young talent from the area take their next steps towards studying at one of the UK’s major music schools.
To ensure strong local involvement, organisers are offering a 25 per cent discount on tickets for the first 100 Midhurst area residents (GU26 – GU32 postcodes) who register.
Adam Page concluded: “It’s a festival for everyone. Come along, get involved, and help us make this a Midhurst moment to remember.”
