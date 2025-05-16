A Frensham farm is expanding its network to invite people across Farnham to explore sustainable growing practices.
Tucked away just off West End Lane, the site is a thriving space teeming with wildlife—deer, rabbits, and a range of insects—as well as a vibrant garden that welcomes local schools to enhance learning beyond the classroom.
Worthy Earth Education is a local social enterprise rooted in sustainable growing, food education, and community connection. It has been operating from a market garden on West End Lane for the past couple of years, working closely with Frensham Heights School to integrate hands-on growing activities into the curriculum, giving students practical experience in self-sufficiency and food systems.
Worthy Earth began in 2020 with a vision to transform a quarter acre of disused farmland in Martyr Worthy, Hampshire, into a flourishing market garden. Since then, it has grown to create nine market garden sites across Hampshire, Oxfordshire, and Surrey. Each site provides fresh, organically grown produce to local communities while serving as a hub for social engagement and learning.
Volunteer Cody Moir said: “We would love to work with as many people in the local community as possible. We have loved working with pupils from Frensham Heights School, and it is so important for them to get outside and learn new skills.”
The garden is now expanding its reach, inviting members of the wider community in Frensham to get involved. Volunteers from all backgrounds are welcome, and no experience is necessary to help with planting, harvesting, building, and other seasonal tasks.
In the coming months, Worthy Earth will launch a programme of workshops and community events, including sessions on vegetable growing, composting, wool spinning, natural crafts, and cooking with seasonal produce.
Looking ahead, they also plan to introduce animals to the site, such as a mobile chicken coop and woodland pigs, to support future educational and sustainability-focused programmes.
“We’d love to invite local people to be part of this journey and would be very grateful if you’d consider featuring Worthy Earth in your publication to help spread the word. We’re committed to making this a space that supports wellbeing, builds skills, and strengthens community ties,” said Cody.
