Surrey Police has completed a major crackdown on County Lines drug dealing, resulting in arrests, weapon and drug seizures, and the dismantling of several criminal networks operating in the county.
The County Lines Intensification Week, which ran in June, saw officers across Surrey targeting gangs involved in the movement of illegal drugs into the region.
These gangs often use dedicated mobile phone lines and rely on the exploitation of vulnerable people, including children, to store and transport drugs and cash.
The operation, part of a national push to disrupt County Lines activity, led to 16 arrests and 28 charges in Surrey.
Officers carried out six warrants, 61 stop and searches, and stopped 51 vehicles as part of the enforcement activity.
Substantial quantities of drugs were seized, including 122 grams of cocaine, 51 grams of crack cocaine, 34 grams of heroin, 25 grams of cannabis, and a canister of nitrous oxide.
Three knives and an imitation firearm were also recovered, along with £8,400 in cash and £8,000 worth of illegal vapes and counterfeit tobacco. Police also seized a motorbike, a car, and an electric bicycle.
Twelve properties believed to have been ‘cuckooed’ - taken over by drug dealers - were visited, and seven drug ‘deal lines’ used by gangs to coordinate sales were taken out of operation.
Surrey Police officers were also active in the community, holding public engagement sessions at medical centres, council buildings and shopping centres.
Officers provided advice and information to hotel staff across the county, raising awareness about how County Lines gangs operate and how to spot signs of exploitation.
Surrey Police Detective Inspector Alex Gillott said: “County Lines gangs prey on young and vulnerable people to coerce them into criminal activity for their own benefit.
`”This criminality has a significant impact on the communities we serve, and our top priority remains to ensure the public's safety and to protect the victims of these crimes.
“Our work to combat drug dealing and associated activities continues to be supported by crucial information provided by the public. Any piece of information, no matter how small, can help us build a comprehensive picture and could be the key to dismantling a county line.”
Among those charged with alleged links to drug supply operations are Reece O’Sullivan, 20, of Lambeth, who is charged with possession with intent to supply heroin. Rio Whyte-Anderson, 21, also from Lambeth, faces multiple charges including being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin, possession with intent to supply cannabis and nitrous oxide, and possession of an offensive weapon.
Denzil Stuart, 29, also of Lambeth, is charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin.
Brian Fry, 43, from Godalming, is charged with similar offences, including supplying heroin and crack cocaine, possession with intent to supply both substances, and possession of cannabis.
Police are reminding the public that although this was a focused week of action, efforts to tackle County Lines in Surrey are ongoing and continue throughout the year.
Surrey Police is urging anyone with information about drug-related activity to get in touch, either via the live chat or online reporting form on the Force’s website.
Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
