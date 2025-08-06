Held at Bramshott Grange Care Community in Connaught Drive, the paw-some event saw 24 dogs and their proud owners take part in a series of light-hearted competitions, including best kept coat, waggiest tail, scruffiest dog and best bark.
Elma, a mixed-breed pooch, took home the coveted Best in Show title, while a fun slalom obstacle course gave four-legged contestants the chance to show off their skills to guest judge Belinda Stoner, Practice Manager at Woodland Vets.
Residents, families, staff and local dog lovers joined the fun, which also featured a tombola, cake stall, soft drinks, books and even dog-friendly ice cream.
The event raised over £300 for Liphook Day Centre, a much-loved, charity-run hub that provides support and activities for older people in the local area. The centre holds special significance for the team at Bramshott Grange, as several residents used to attend and now visit regularly on organised group trips.
Maggie Griffith, Bramshott Grange Client Liaison Manager, said: “The dog show was an amazing success and we were delighted to welcome so many people to the home, whether they were entering with their dogs or just coming along to give their support.
“The Liphook Day Centre is a charity close to our hearts because several of the ladies who live at Bramshott Grange used to attend there and trips to the centre are now a regular part of our activity programme, so it was nice to be able to give something back in this way.”
Guest judge Belinda Stoner added: “We were very pleased to support such a fantastic event in our local community and are already looking forward to next year’s show!”
