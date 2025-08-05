Visitors could speak to professionals about weight management, mental health, healthy eating, quitting smoking and cutting down on alcohol. Organisations including Age UK, Petworth Men’s Shed, Everyone Active, and the Royal Voluntary Service were on hand to help.
“Men are often less likely to seek help, so this was a great way to raise awareness and get people talking,” said Cllr Tracie Bangert.
Dr Tim Fooks, High Sheriff of West Sussex, added: "The information here could genuinely help save lives."
More at: https://chichester.westsussexwellbeing.org.uk/
