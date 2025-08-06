Friends of the Elderly has appointed Rachel Hill as its new Chief Executive, marking a fresh chapter for the charity as it celebrates its 120th anniversary. Rachel joins from The Whiteley Homes Trust, where she served as CEO since 2020. She brings extensive experience in health and social care, having held senior roles in both the NHS and voluntary sector, including Head of Nursing at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust and leadership positions at Woking and Sam Beare Hospices.
Rachel steps into her new role at a pivotal time, as Friends of the Elderly opens a brand-new care home in Reading, Berkshire. The charity, with a proud history of providing care, support, and grants to older people facing financial hardship, is focused on expanding its reach and adapting services to meet growing demand.
Rachel said: "It is a real privilege to be joining Friends of the Elderly at such a significant point in its history. The charity’s long-standing commitment to older people is something that is close to my heart, and it is a real honour to now be part of that story. I’m looking forward to working with the team, volunteers and partners to build on Friends of the Elderly’s legacy and ensure we continue to make a real difference in the years ahead.”
Chris Maidment, Chair of Trustees, said: "Rachel is an inspiring leader with the values, vision and experience to take Friends of the Elderly forward. Her understanding of the care landscape and her focus on dignity, choice and community make her ideally placed to lead the charity as we open a new care home and mark 120 years of supporting older people."
Rachel officially began her role on August 4, 2025.
