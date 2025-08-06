Grayswood CE Primary School is celebrating outstanding academic success after this year’s statutory assessments delivered impressive results across all year groups.
With 192 pupils, the school has shown that being small is no barrier to excellence. Ninety per cent of Reception children achieved a ‘Good Level of Development,’ while 90 per cent of Year 1 passed the Phonics Screening Check. Year 4 pupils excelled in times table recall, with an average score of 21.76. Meanwhile, over 90 per cent of Year 6 pupils met or exceeded the expected standards in reading, writing, and maths – results well above Surrey and national averages.
Headteacher Hannah Cole said: “These results reflect our pupils’ hard work, the dedication of staff, and the strong values that underpin everything we do. At Grayswood, we believe in nurturing the whole child – academically, emotionally and socially – and these results show what’s possible when children feel supported and inspired. We are so proud of the children.”
Chair of Governors Jackie Holmes added: “This is a proud moment and continues to prove that small schools can achieve big things. We’re incredibly grateful to the staff for their dedication and to the pupils for their fantastic efforts.”
The school is celebrating the outgoing Year 6 class with events including an end-of-year production, a special assembly, and a summer fair on that was held on July 22 at Grayswood Village Green.
These results and celebrations highlight Grayswood CE Primary School’s commitment to academic success rooted in their ethos and school mottos of: perseverance, respect, kindness, teamwork, forgiveness, and love.
Grayswood School, founded in 1862, moved to its current site in 1905 with just 100 pupils. Expanded in 2015, it now welcomes up to 210 children aged four to 11.
