New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Waverley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Haslemere Educational Museum at High Street, Haslemere, Surrey; rated on July 29

• Rated 5: Higher Ground Kaffe at 1 Borelli Yard, Farnham, Surrey; rated on July 29

• Rated 5: Megan's Deli at 121 West Street, Farnham, Surrey; rated on July 24

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Jack Phillips at The Jack Phillips Xxx, 48-56 High Street, Godalming, Surrey; rated on July 28

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 143 High Street, Godalming, Surrey; rated on July 28