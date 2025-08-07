New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Waverley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Megan's Deli at 121 West Street, Farnham, Surrey; rated on July 24
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Jack Phillips at The Jack Phillips Xxx, 48-56 High Street, Godalming, Surrey; rated on July 28
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 143 High Street, Godalming, Surrey; rated on July 28