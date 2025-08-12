Despite facing racist abuse, one woman has united her community to raise £2,700 to help children caught in Gaza’s devastating conflict.
Fernhurst woman Shirley Stump held a fundraiser at Milland Village Hall last Saturday to support Heal Palestine, a non-political charity improving the wellbeing of children affected by the ongoing crisis.
The doula and community musician says she faced racist comments online when calling for support — many from within the community.
“I just ignored them,” she said, adding: “Because I knew the cause was too important.”
The event brought the community together with activities for all ages, including toddler sessions, family singalongs, street dance, harp music, and a local band. Volunteers and local businesses pitched in to create a heartwarming and uplifting day.
Gaza has been called the deadliest place in the world to be a child by the UK at the UN Security Council.
She added: “As a birthworker I support all women and birthing people, especially those impacted by a genocide funded by our government with our tax money.
“Knowing what pregnant women, birthing people and babies are enduring is heartbreaking.”
In Gaza, 44 per cent of pregnant and breastfeeding women screened by MAP suffer severe malnutrition. Children struggle to breastfeed due to trauma, malnutrition, and lack of clean water or sterile bottles.
Some 50,000 children have been killed or injured according to UNICEF while Save the Children previously said that 20,000 remain missing, detained, or trapped under rubble.
Funds from the Milland event will help Heal Palestine to aid families caught in the conflict. Local businesses generously donated raffle and auction prizes.
“I’m deeply grateful to everyone who shared, supported, and attended. It’s heartwarming to see such community spirit for Palestinian freedom and safety, especially for children,” Shirley said.
Donations can still be made via the Heal Palestine website.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.