Regular hosts Scarlet and Sage (Kathy and Simon) will set the tone with their acoustic sound before handing over to Bad Dog, a folk-rock collective with serious pedigree — including players who’ve worked with David Bowie, Keith Emerson and Sonny Boy Williamson.
Also joining the line-up are husband-and-wife duo Bonnie and Clive, favourites on the south-west London scene. They will be bringing their trademark mix of harmonies and fun so get ready for a great night.
