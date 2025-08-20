Grayshott’s Fox & Pelican will once again be buzzing with live music on Monday, September 29, as the pub hosts its next free Acoustic Music Night from 8pm to 10pm. With the last event drawing a near-capacity crowd, music lovers are urged to grab a spot early.

Regular hosts Scarlet and Sage (Kathy and Simon) will set the tone with their acoustic sound before handing over to Bad Dog, a folk-rock collective with serious pedigree — including players who’ve worked with David Bowie, Keith Emerson and Sonny Boy Williamson.

Also joining the line-up are husband-and-wife duo Bonnie and Clive, favourites on the south-west London scene. They will be bringing their trademark mix of harmonies and fun so get ready for a great night.