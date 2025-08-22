In a year marked by determination and resilience, students at the specialist school for young people with mild to moderate learning needs excelled across GCSEs, BTECs, Functional Skills, and Post-16 qualifications. The results include a 100 per cent pass rate in both GCSE History and GCSE Computer Science, while 86 per cent of students achieved grade 4 or higher in GCSE Science and 71 per cent did so in GCSE English. Every student met or exceeded their targets in GCSE History, GCSE Computer Science, BTEC Art, BTEC Science and NCFE Food and Nutrition, while all Post-16 students passed their Skills for Employment, Training and Personal Development qualification at Level 1–3.
Among the many stand-out achievements, Peter secured a grade 4 or higher in every subject, with impressive grade 6s in Science and Computer Science. Klara surpassed her target in every subject, most notably in History where she exceeded expectations by an astonishing four grades.
Headteacher Emma West said: “These results are a powerful reminder of what can be achieved when young people are given belief, opportunity, and the right support. Many of our students have overcome significant barriers to learning, and their success speaks volumes about their character and determination. We’re not just proud of the numbers – we’re proud of the journeys our students have taken. They leave this phase of education not just with qualifications, but with confidence and ambition for the future.”
Many students will now progress into Undershaw’s highly supportive and Outstanding-rated Post-16 provision, or move on to further education and training. Their achievements cap a landmark year for the school, which was officially recognised as Outstanding by Ofsted.
