Midhurst carer Todorka Dimitrova has soared to the top, finishing in the top three at the national Homecare’s Got Talent final — proving it’s never too late to chase your dreams.
At 64, Todorka, representing Promedica24 UK, left the judges stunned with her rendition of “O Sole Mio” in the semi-finals, earning a standing ovation from all four judges and securing her place among the top 12 finalists. Her vocal power carried her through to the final, where she impressed the panel once again and was shortlisted in the top three.
With more than 20 years of choir experience, this was Todorka’s first-ever public singing competition, and she has taken it by storm. “Without my voice, I’m not myself,” she said.
She originally auditioned with Schubert’s Ave Maria but opted for O Sole Mio for the semi-final — a song she also performed in New York in 2012. Homecare’s Got Talent celebrates the extraordinary skills of carers across the UK, with finalists competing for a £1,000 prize, an all-inclusive holiday for two, and the chance to perform at a music festival.
Chris White-Smith, Regional Partner at Promedica24, said: “Todorka is an inspiring example of the talent, dedication, and passion our carers bring, both to their work and to life outside of it. We’re incredibly proud to see her achieve such success at the Homecare’s Got Talent final.”
Todorka said: “It is such an honour to be chosen as a Homecare’s Got Talent finalist, especially among so many talented caregivers from across the country. At 64, this experience has reminded me that it’s never too late to take a leap of faith and embrace new challenges. I’ve really enjoyed being able to share my love of music with the people I care for and am looking forward to performing at the final!”
Comments
