Harry Nichols, of Dollis Drive, appeared before magistrates after being charged under Section 160 of the Criminal Justice Act 1988.
The offence related to the possession of 111 Category C indecent images of children between December 2021 and November 2024 in Camelford, Cornwall.
Nichols indicated a guilty plea at a hearing on August 19, 2025. He was placed on the sex offenders register pending sentencing and must report to Guildford Police Station.
Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared. Nichols was granted unconditional bail and is due to return to Guildford Magistrates’ Court for sentencing on Friday September 26, 2025.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.