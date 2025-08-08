Old buildings have a habit of throwing up nasty surprises.
Just ask the Burroughs Family, whose business near Runfold is one of the greatest treasures of its kind in the UK – and one that has ultimately cost them a fortune.
If you head north towards Badshot Lea up St George’s Road – when it’s open – you’ll find a turning on the left. Halfway down this long leafy drive, and sitting amongst fields is The Antiques Warehouse.
It is an incredible place, made even more stunning by a massive conservation project on the two Grade II listed 16th century barns which accommodate the business.
It also happens to be one of the best of its kind in the country. Just ask Philip Serrell of BBC Antiques Roadtrip fame, who called it one of the top three centres in the country.
This mecca for auctioneers, antique aficionados and bargain hunters has drawn eyes from all around the world ever since the Burroughs family took over in 1995.
But there’s a less happy side to its success, for they are struggling to continue their programme of historical renovation works after putting in hundreds of thousands to maintain one of the oldest barns in the area.
How the other half live
Earlier this month, Waverley Borough Council granted permission for extra repairs to be made to Wilmer House.
This “Rolls Royce” of Farnham buildings is otherwise known as Farnham Museum and is currently subject to a £1.72million renovation project.
Long shrouded in scaffolding, it has nonetheless been described as one of the most important buildings in Surrey, mainly due to the quality and rarity of its brickwork. And because of its rare heritage estate, special permission is needed to have any work done that involves changes to design materials or techniques used in its creation.
Ultimately, plans to replace two chimney stacks and a parapet wall on the Grade I listed building on West Street were unanimously approved by planning committee members amid a discussion about its value to the community.
“We have always wanted to save that building and I’m delighted that it’s being saved,” said Cllr Carole Cockburn during the meeting in Godalming.
“We have a lot of listed buildings in Farnham. This is Grade I listed, in a very prominent place.
“When they put the scaffolding up I thought, this was the end. It will be interesting to see how quickly we can get it looking back to how it should look.”
But while work continues and the building benefits from a seven-figure investment, back on the border of Badshot Lea and Runfold the Burroughs family look on with envious glances.
You can trace the use of their land back to Saxon times and the very first settlement in Farnham.
There is a neolithic long barrow in the fields behind the barns and the very first person to farm the fields was one Edmundo Bacset back in 1210.
The barns which eventually rose above these fields have been described by esteemed local architect for former mayor of Farnham, Michael Blower, as “one of the finest examples of an open, unadulterated barn of its kind in the country that the public can visit and enjoy.”
His son, Damian, is helping out with their ongoing restoration with the barns reportedly being the only historic listed buildings in Farnham registered ‘at risk’.
But while Farnham Museum is benefiting from huge sums, the Burroughs have had not financial help from any quarter. And that’s before we get to the bats, with the very mention of the creature bound to have eyeballs rolling.
“The first phase of the project on the big barn was completed in 2002, and the second phase began in October 2024,” said Hilary, in detailing the recent history.
“The second proved to be much more challenging than the first, since many more compliance rules had to be adhered to, and some of these compete.
“These include bats, heritage, building control, fire and disability regulations, all of which massively increased the already eye-watering costs.
“At the last count, the bat has won – if it cares to take up residence once again!
“They have been retired in law, so we’ve built a massive five-star bat loft in the eaves which measures at least ten by eight by nine metres, complete with access points and landing strips.
“It has probably cost as much as a substantial house extension and will probably mean there won’t be enough money to complete the second phase of the project.
“We’ve got to mention the small army of excellent people who have worked on the project, not lease the intrepid builders who have worked through punishing weather conditions and the architect, Damian.
“But it’s notable the barns are the only ‘at risk’ listed buildings of national importance in Farnham, that has had no financial help from any quarter.”
The price of restoration
Before we walk about the second part of the restoration project, lets go back to 1995 when the Burroughs started renting what was then a rundown car repair workshop.
They did their best to make it habitable, but it wasn’t until they bought the farm in 2015, that they were faced with dealing with 50 years of neglect, hence the ongoing conservation project.
And through a lot of hard work, against all odds and overcoming numerous onerous obstacles, they have built the ultimate ‘green’ business of national acclaim.
The second phase began in October 2024 but it proved to be much more challenging than the first, since many more compliance rules had to be adhered to.
The cost of dealing with bats, problematic old beams, fire regulations and disability access have all massively added to business costs. The bats were probably the most costly, as a dropping which came from a rare species added costs that Bruce Wayne would have baulked at.
It also created potential issues for the completion of the second phase of the project, as businesses are unable to claim VAT at 20 per cent on listed building costs.
Hilary added: “This is a real obstacle for people like me, struggling to restore historic buildings.
“Most people can’t claim it back because they are not VAT registered, like me. The government have already made at least £100,000 from our project.
“The bat loft and the VAT from that have alone amounted to around a third of the total expenditure.”
Hilary recently outlined the struggles facing the family and their challenge to keep their “real hidden gem” going to Farnham and Bordon MP, Greg Stafford.
And while there’s no telling whether the Labour government will make policy changes to help people involved with the preservation and restoration of historic buildings like the 16th-century barns, at least the MP is now aware of what’s facing the Burroughs.
He said: “The barns are steeped in history, and the family have worked tirelessly to restore them – overcoming huge challenges to preserve these beautiful buildings for the public to enjoy.
“As a new member of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Listed Properties, I’m keen to support heritage businesses like this, which protect our history while boosting the local economy.
“If you haven’t been, it’s well worth a visit - you never know what treasure you might find.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.