Summer holidays are in full swing and, weather permitting, it is time for outdoor activities, harvesting crops and garden produce.
Once schools close the main structures of society, especially for those including children, disappear. My August is partially shaped by the birthdays of myself and other close family members.
As a teacher with an August birthday, I never had to work on a school day. But as a child I never had birthday parties as friends were on holiday.
As an adult I have been fortunate to spend birthdays in the USA, Australia, Iceland, many Europeans countries and other lovely parts of the world.
Whatever your feelings about summer holidays, life structures do change in August.
Some ‘work’ activities continue during the summer and all year round in some cases, as carers will testify.
When we lived and worked in London our ‘social’ work continued such as the Day Centre for elderly and the Charity Shop both of which were a vital part of the community in which we lived.
Our interest and care for street sleepers, drug users and homeless people was unchanged whatever the time of year.
One thing does not change whatever the time of year is God's care and interest in the world. Even if our usual structure are temporally changed we can still see evidence of the goodness of God in the warmth of the sun, the riches of the earth in vegetable, fruit and flowers.
Perhaps, during summer days when we may have a little more free time, it would be good to put aside some time to consider and give thanks to God for the good things that can be enjoyed in our world.
The Psalms are full of David’s praise to God for his earth. Some verses to look at are Psalm 19:1 and Psalm 24:1 and Psalm 23 takes us on a journey through life with God.
We can travel through ‘green pastures’, stand beside quiet waters and even face dark, difficult times with God beside us. We can let God lead us through all the variety of life’s experiences if we wish and be assured that he is willing show us the way.
So, enjoy your August activities enhanced by the knowledge that God is with you whatever you are doing.
