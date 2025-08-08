Since its launch in July, more than 70 people have already signed up to the scheme, with nearly 50 trips completed between people’s homes and hospital or doctors’ appointments.
Eva, 81, moved to Brightwells Yard in Farnham less than a year ago and has recently signed up for the Hoppa Service to travel to Frimley Park Hospital for her monthly eye appointments.
Eva’s daughter often takes her mum to hospital, but booked the cover before she went on holiday to Corsica.
The booking to made sure her mother got to and from her appointment safely and on time.
Hoppa driver Mike Tidy collected Eva directly from her door and drove her to Frimley Park Hospital, dropping her right outside the eye clinic.
The journey takes about 15 minutes in a car, but without the Hoppa service it would be far more difficult for older people or those with mobility issues.
If relying on public transport, Eva would need to take a bus from Farnham to Aldershot, then change buses to Church Road, followed by an eight-minute walk to the hospital.
Eva said: “It can take me up to 1 hour and 15 minutes by bus to get to Frimley Park and my family members are very busy sometimes. I wait up to three hours after my hospital before they arrive.”
Farnham and Bordon MP Greg Stafford said: “This is potentially life changing for people like Eva as the Hoppa allows them to get to and from appointments quickly.
“I have been visiting care homes and spreading the message about the service as many people don’t know about it. What we need is pharmacies, GPs, hospitals and care homes to help people find this service.”
